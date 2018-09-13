Woman dies after being struck by car in Glastonbury driveway

GLASTONBURY — A woman died after being struck by a car in the driveway of a home on Thursday.

Police were called to 595 Oakwood Drive around 11 a.m. for a report of a person who had been struck by a vehicle in the driveway of the residence.

Police said. “An elderly female was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.” She later died of her injuries. Police are not releasing her name.

A preliminary investigation indicates the victim was struck by the vehicle as it was backing out of a garage.