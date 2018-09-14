Clearer weekend ahead with temps in the 80s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our dreary stretch of weather is over just in time for this weekend!

Both Saturday and Sunday will be dry with slightly less humidity and highs near 80 degrees.

Clouds will increase later Monday.

Then we're on the WEATHER WATCH for the remnants of Florence by Tuesday of next week. This will not be a wind threat for us...just rain. But with a potential for 2"-4" of rain, that could be enough to cause some flooding issues.

TROPICAL STORM FLORENCE:

Florence has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm. The land interaction has definitely taken a toll on this system. A slow weakening trend will continue tonight through this weekend. The risk for coastal storm surge will gradually subside later today. But Florence's painfully slow motion through the Carolinas will continue to cause major issues with flooding. Some areas in southeastern North Carolina have seen rainfall totals up to 16". Storm totals in parts of North and South Carolina are forecast up to 20-30" in the hardest hit areas with isolated amounts up to 40". This is falling over an area that is already recording its wettest year on record, and extreme flash flooding is likely. Flooding issues will continue long after the rain ends. For residents in the Carolinas this storm is a marathon, not a sprint.

Meteorologist Dan Amarante and Photographer Michael Howard are in North Carolina with the FOX 61 Stormtracker. They will bring us live reports through Florence from a safe, secure location. They tell us they already have a safe spot picked when conditions exceed Tropical Storm force, and they have determined an escape plan should conditions become too adverse to stay.

FORECAST DETAILS:

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 80.

SUNDAY: Early clouds break for sun. Mild. High: Low 80s.

MONDAY: Sun mixing with afternoon clouds. Chance showers at night. High: Near 80.

TUESDAY: Rain likely. Some could be heavy at times. High: 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Clearing. High: 70s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.