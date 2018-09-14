Foodie Friday at the Berlin Fair

BERLIN — If you like to eat and love fair season in Connecticut, Foodie Friday has got you covered.

The 70th annual Berlin Fair kicks into high gear with entertainment, games and rides for the kids and food…and a lot of it.

Whether it’s Freedom Fries, Deep Fried Veggies, Steamed Cheeseburgers or Deep Fried Oreos, there is a little something for everyone.

Fair goers will be able to enjoy more than 20 amazing food booths all run by local organizations who use the fair as an opportunity to raise money, so proceeds go directly back into the community.

There will also be a wide range of agricultural attractions as well. Get an up close and personal look at your favorite farm animals.

This is truly a family event.