Mike and Nicole are opening the doors to newly renovated Ellsworth House for The House that Social Media Built special! Tune in Saturday, September 22nd at 12pm on FOX61 to see all the designs you chose for the latest project, learn about the vendors and more!
Tune in for The House that Social Media Built special Saturday, September 22nd on FOX61!
-
The House That Social Media Built: Ellsworth House Reveal Party
-
Firefighter evaluated for heat exhaustion as crews battle large fire in Winsted
-
11-year-old hacks, changes election results on replica Fla. state website
-
FOX61 Family First: Back-to-School tips to make the first day easier
-
Join us for the FOX61 Student News Workshop
-
-
The House That Social Media Built: CAFD appliance reveal
-
The House That Social Media Built: Torrison Stone & Garden landscaping feature reveal
-
Southington restaurant gives back to community
-
The House That Social Media Built: Connecticut Lighting Centers outdoor fan reveal
-
Tide Pod Challenge: Why it is viral, and what kids are really saying
-
-
The House That Social Media Built: Siding from James Hardie winning design reveal
-
The House that Social Media Built: Partner Directory
-
The House That Social Media Built: Connecticut Lighting Centers kitchen cabinet pulls reveal