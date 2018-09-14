Woman charged with abuse in death of 97-year-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY -- A Waterbury woman has been charged after a gruesome discovery found inside a home.

20-year-old Claudia Kulikauskas has been charged with negligent cruelty and third degree abuse of a person after police found her 97-year-old grandmother in deplorable conditions.

Back in August, police were called to a home on 68 Chambers Street in Waterbury. That’s where they found the woman on the floor allegedly malnourished and dehydrated. The victim died in the hospital a few days later.

When officers entered, they reported a foul smell coming from the apartment, as well as seeing roaches and bed bugs inside.

FOX61 spoke to residents who said the house is known to be in awful conditions.

“I observed that house all the time, and it was always messy. It was dirty and a lot of roaches. I was told the mail guy didn’t want to go in and deliver the mail because it was so bad,” said Flora and Michael Zestaro, whose aunt lives a few doors down.

However, the Zestaro’s were surprised to hear that the 97-year-old woman passed away.

“I don’t know what happened here,” said Michael Zestaro.

The Zestaro’s said they weren’t sure who took care of the 97-year-old woman. However investigators believe Kulikauskas could be connected to her care. Officers asked Kulikauskas about the living conditions and reportedly told officers she "did her best to take care of her."

Kulikauskas has been arraigned and released after posting bond. She is expected in court again on October 9th.