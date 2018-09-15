× Cigna Foundation Donates $100,000 to American Red Cross for Hurricane Florence Relief

BLOOMFIELD –The Cigna Foundation is donating $100,000 to the American Red Cross for Hurricane Florence relief efforts, and says it will match Cigna employee donations made to the American Red Cross and other certified organizations.

“Our hearts go out to everyone in the affected areas and we are committed to supporting the relief efforts of the American Red Cross and other organizations,” said Mary Engvall, executive director of the Cigna Foundation, according to a company press release.

For all residents in affected areas, Cigna is providing access to its 24×7 telephone help line. Phone lines are staffed with qualified clinicians who are available to speak with people about how to cope with anxiety, stress or other issues. People who do not have health benefits or employee assistance program benefits with Cigna can call toll-free 866.912.1687. Customers who have health benefits or employee assistance program benefits with Cigna should call the telephone number on their Cigna ID card.

Cigna says the company is also helping its customers cope with Hurricane Florence by working to ensure they have access to the pharmacy and medical care they need. They will provide medical telehealth services at no cost through Sept. 27 to Cigna customers who have been affected by the hurricane or evacuated. The company has also lifted prescription refill requirements in all affected states through Oct. 10, 2018. Additionally, in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, more flexibility will be allowed for prior authorizations, pre-certifications and referrals for medical care and filing claims.

The Cigna Foundation, founded in 1962, is a private foundation funded by contributions from Cigna Corporation and its subsidiaries.