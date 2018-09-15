CRT’s 17th Annual Meal on Wheels Golf Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR -- The Community Renewal Team’s (CRT) 17th annual Meals on Wheels Golf Classic is quickly approaching!

The tournament will be held Monday, September 17, at Keney Park Golf Course in Windsor with the hopes of raising funds for Meals on Wheels. The goal for the organization is to raise $100,000 for Meals on Wheels in Central Connecticut.

the Since the start of 2018, CRT’s Meals on Wheels program has provided more than 304,000 meals to home-bound seniors in its service area.

CRT’s Meals on Wheels program makes deliveries from Enfield down to Clinton, and covers Hartford County, Middlesex County, and parts of Tolland County.

CRT drivers cover more than 1,100 miles in the state each day, and around 5,500 miles per week. But Meals on Wheels does much more than just deliver hot, nutritious meals every week day, it also help seniors to remain safely in their homes, and maintain their independence.

"It's the connection that's being made with the person who is receiving the meal, because it is not just a drop off service, it is not like you're getting a delivery service for food, it is somebody who is going to your home, they go into your home, they check on you, they have a conversation with you, maybe check on the cat, make sure everybody is doing ok," said Jason Black of the Community Renewal Team. "It is a really huge touch point for those seniors that they get on a regular basis that helps prevent social isolation and make sure they stay connected to people, and we make sure people are safe, and that's hugely important."

The delivery drivers and volunteers who help support Meals on Wheels also provide daily visits to the seniors who get the meals – reducing social isolation, and helping to increase their interaction with others.

Last year’s tournament raised $70,000 for Meals on Wheels. This year’s tournament looks set to exceed last year’s total donations.

There is still room for additional foursomes to join on Monday! If interested, please call: 860-560-5657 or click here for more info.