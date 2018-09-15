First night of the Big E attracts thousands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AGAWAM -- Summer may be over, but fall is around the corner and with that, comes fair season.

The Big E, New England's biggest fair, opened up on Friday and has attracting thousands.

"Every time it seems like it gets better and better," said Alex O'neil. "That's what I like about it."

With the brand new casino in downtown Springfield, the only thing missing on the first day was the traffic. Nevertheless, the fair was jam packed wit people enjoying everything from furniture to the countless amount of food.

The Big E will be open to the public for the next two weeks. To learn more about the Big E, click here.