Good weekend finish, Florence’s remnants arrive on Tuesday

The rest of the weekend looks great! Temps will be around 80 degrees through Monday. Clouds will be increasing ahead of the remnant moisture associated with Tropical Storm Florence. This moisture will link up with a non-tropical front, and is expected to bring heavy rain to the area through Tuesday. with moisture content so high, temps will still be around the upper 70s.

After the front moves through, things will be much drier, with temps around the mid to upper 70s into the weekend.

TROPICAL STORM FLORENCE:

Florence continues to bring rainfall to the Carolina. Some areas have already seen around 2 feet of rain. Storm totals in parts of North and South Carolina are forecast up to 20-30" in the hardest hit areas with isolated amounts up to 40". This is falling over an area that is already recording its wettest year on record, Catastrophic freshwater and saltwater flooding has occurred, and river heights will hit record levels in spots, exacerbating the flooding threat for days to weeks.

Meteorologist Dan Amarante and Photojournalist Michael Howard are in North Carolina with the FOX 61 Stormtracker. They will bring us live reports through Florence from safe, secure locations.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, areas of fog. Low: 55-60.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 80.

SUNDAY: Early clouds break for sun. Mild. High: Low 80s.

MONDAY: Sun mixing with afternoon clouds. Chance showers at night. High: Near 80.

TUESDAY: Rain likely. Some could be heavy at times. High: 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Clearing. High: 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny. High: Mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: Low 80s.

