I-95 closed after fatal crash into DOT truck in Westbrook

WESTBROOK – I-95 Southbound is shut down this morning after a car collided with a DOT truck in a work zone, killing one person.

State police say the crash happened at 7:18 a.m. The Department of Transportation crew was trimming trees between exits 64 & 65 when the car crashed into the truck. A DOT spokesperson says the driver of the car was killed, but all DOT personnel are safe. State police say that a DOT worker who was up in the elevated bucket or the tree-trimming truck was briefly trapped up in the air after the crash. State police at Troop F say he was brought down safely.

State police expect the highway to be closed for several hours, probably until at least noon. Drivers are being detoured off the highway at exit 65 (Route 153). Avoid the area if possible.

Meanwhile, the DOT website offers tips for safely navigating work zones.

#CTtraffic: I95 x65 Westbrook closed for car vs truck crash w/life-threatening injury. Traffic diverting off x65. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) September 15, 2018