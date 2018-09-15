× Man dies following motorcycle crash in Torrington

TORRINGTON — A man was killed Saturday morning following a motorcycle crash.

Police said that they responded around 11:45 a.m., to the area of Kennedy Drive and Alvord Park Road for a single vehicle crash.

The motorcycle was found in the woods, with the driver not too far away from the bike. Police have not yet released the name of the 19 year-old that died.

Torrington’s Accident Investigation Team has taken over the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to please contact Detective James Crean at (860) 489-2061.