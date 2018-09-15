Man evacuated after gas explosions still waiting for all-clear to return home

ANDOVER, MA -- Matt Scott (no relation) of Andover, Massachusetts, was evacuated from his home following the explosions in Massachusetts's Merrimack Valley on Thursday. Scott called in to the FOX61 Saturday morning newscast to speak exclusively with FOX61's Margaux Farrell about what this experience has been like for his family, and when he thinks he will be allowed to return home.