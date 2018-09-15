Man taken to hospital, 10 people displaced following West Haven house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HAVEN -- One person was taken to the hospital and 10 people were displaced following a fire that happened on Richard Street Saturday.

Officials said they responded to the two-family home around 5 p.m. A person was found by firefighters in a bedroom and was removed by firefighters through the basement of the house. He was taken to the local hospital for serious injuries. It is unclear if the man lived in the house.

The Red Cross is assisting 10 people who have displaced by the fire. Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.

State police are also at the scene investigating.

