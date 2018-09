× Person taken to hospital following West Haven house fire

WEST HAVEN — One person was taken to the hospital following a fire that happened on Richard Street Saturday.

Officials said they responded to the home around 5 p.m. A person was found by firefighters in the basement and taken to the local hospital.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire and the condition on the person is unknown at this time.

