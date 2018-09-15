× Police ID victim following I-95 fatal crash in Westbrook

WESTBROOK – State police have identified the victim of a fatal car crash on Interstate 95 in Westbrook Saturday.

I-95 Southbound was shut down all morning after a car collided with a DOT truck in a work zone, killing New Haven resident Shannon Carey-Wilson. He was 35 years-old.

State police say the crash happened at 7:18 a.m. Saturday. The Department of Transportation crew was trimming trees between exits 64 & 65 when the car crashed into the truck.

A DOT spokesperson says the driver of the car was killed, but all DOT personnel are safe. State police say that a DOT worker who was up in the elevated bucket on the tree-trimming truck was briefly trapped up in the air after the crash. State police at Troop F say he was brought down safely.

State police had the highway closed until about 12:30 while crews removed the vehicles and investigators gathered evidence to reconstruct the crash.

The DOT website offers tips for safely navigating work zones.

#CTtraffic: I95 x65 Westbrook closed for car vs truck crash w/life-threatening injury. Traffic diverting off x65. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) September 15, 2018