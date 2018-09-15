Save the Children sends volunteers to help families impacted by Hurricane Florence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As Hurricane Florence batters the coast of the Carolinas, Save the Children is on the ground in North Carolina supporting the immediate needs of children and families impacted by the storm's life-threatening floodwaters and damaging winds.

Save the Children's emergency response team is positioned in the Raleigh-Durham area, delivering essential child-focused supplies for displaced children and families in evacuation shelters – including hygiene kits, portable cribs, baby wipes, toys and children's activities – and setting up safe play spaces in shelters where children can play, learn and cope.

“Thousands of children have been taken from the lives they knew, and they have no idea what the future may hold," said Sarah Thompson, Save the Children's director for U.S. emergencies. “Loss and displacement during disasters can affect children for years to come, and it’s critical we offer kids a chance to be kids again as soon as possible – as well as get them and their families the essentials they need during this difficult time.”

Save the Children has an office in Fairfield, and has deployed volunteers from Connecticut to assist in recovery efforts in the Carolinas. To learn more about Save the Children's response to Hurricane Florence and how to help, please click here.