Team holds moment of silence as Enfield says good-bye to teen stabbing victim

ENFIELD -- The town of Enfield is still shaken by the stabbing death of 16 year old Justin Brady. Brady died early Monday morning. Brady was a junior at Enfield High School, where he played football and basketball.Police say he was stabbed several time by 18 year old Shyhiem Adams.

Brady did not live at the address where the stabbing took place. Police Chief Alaric Fox said the victim and the suspect knew each other and called it an isolated incident.

The warrant for the arrest describes a fight between Adams and Brady. Adams has been charged with manslaughter.

On Friday, at the Enfield football team's away game in West Hartford, teammates and other community members remembered the teen with a moment of silence. Also on Friday, a wake was held for the teen on Friday, and private funeral services will be held Sunday.