The Stan Simpson Show: CT race for Governor is a much-anticipated showdown

The debates have begun – and so have the negative advertisements.

Greenwich’s Ned Lamont, a cable and digital media entrepreneur, is the Democrat’s choice; Bob Stefanowski - a former GE senior executive - is the Republican’s choice; and businessman Oz Griebel is running as an Independent.

We are continuing our discussion of the three candidates with a return engagement of our political pundits. Lobbyist Chris DePino, a former CT GOP chairman, along with lawyer John Kennelly, a former Hartford Democrat councilman, join the Stan Simpson Show to talk more.

