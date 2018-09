STRATFORD — Fire seriously damaged a commercial building Sunday afternoon.

Flames from the building at 111 Research Drive could be seen by drivers on I-95.

The business owner, Kubtec medical imaging Building, said the building is not a total loss The warehouse is the back was damaged.

No one was inside when the fire broke out as the business is closed on Sundays. An investigation is underway.

Firefighters will be out there for several hours.