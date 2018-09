Please enable Javascript to watch this video -- A local teen is competing for $400,000 in prizes towards a scholarship and a new science lab for his school as a part of the Breakthrough Junior Challenge global science video contest.

Sam Rothfarb of West Hartford is among 29 semifinalists of more than 12,000 original registrants from around the world who submitted engaging, imaginative videos to demonstrate difficult scientific concepts and theories in the physical or life sciences.

Sam’s video focuses on a universal vaccine in order to avoid a flu pandemic. You can cast your vote by going to his video and liking, sharing and commenting on the video between now and Thursday, September 20.

You can view Sam’s video here.