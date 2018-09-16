× Motorcycle crash kills Canterbury man

PLAINFIELD – A Canterbury man is dead after he crashed head-on into a car in the Central Village area of Plainfield.

Local police say they responded to the crash about 8:20 Saturday night on Black Hill Road. Their initial investigation determined that a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by 42-year-old Jason Miller of Canterbury crossed the center line and struck a Chevy Bolt driven by 27-year-old Kurtis Needham of Plainfield.

Miller was thrown from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. Needham was taken to Plainfield Backus Emergency Care for suspected minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by Plainfield and state police. Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact the Plainfield Police Department at (860)564-0804, or their Anonymous Tip Line (860) 564-7065.