× Paul Giamatti stops at Pepe’s in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Pepe’s Pizza has another famous fan.

Actor Paul Giamatti stopped by the restaurant Saturday.

A visit from Paul Giamatti last night in New Haven! pic.twitter.com/UQHNvmfvkz — Pepe's Pizza (@pepespizzeria) September 16, 2018

The New York based actor is no stranger to New Haven. He was born in the Elm City and his late father, A Bartlett Giamatti, was the President of Yale University in the 1980s.