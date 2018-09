× Stratford police locate missing 86-year-old woman

STRATFORD — Police have located a missing 86-year-old woman.

Police said Desilie Cadet, 86, was missing from Stratford. She is 4 ft. tall and weighs 150 lbs. She is a black woman and has grey hair and brown eyes. Abotu 30 minutes after issuing the silver alert, they said she was located.