Who was Ben Davol? A well-known political strategist, and leader of the winning state campaign for Sen. John McCain's presidential bid in 2000. Sadly, he died of a heart attack last Saturday while participating in the annual charity ride for the Smilow Cancer Hospital. Fox61's Jenn Bernstein presents a tender tribute to Davol, one that demonstrates how well-respected he was, by people from all across the political spectrum.