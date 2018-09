Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rod Hanscomb, Libertarian for CT Governor, is the second candidate (after Republican Bob Stefanowski) to call for elimination of the state income tax, as the best way to get the state economy booming again. At the same time, Hanscomb says he would increase the state sales tax, to 8.5% or 9.5%! What about bringing back highway tolls, or privatizing the state DMV? Would he try to undo the state's financial bailout of Hartford?