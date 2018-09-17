× Silver Alert issued for man with Alzheimer’s in Hartford

HARTFORD — Police have issued a Silver Alert for James Rivera, 62, who suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Hartford police said Rivera was last seen Monday morning at his house in the Bristol Street area. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5’9″, bald, with brown eyes and weighs 180 pounds.

Police said he currently suffers from early stage Alzheimer’s and has been reported missing previously. He is not considered to be a danger to himself

or others, police said.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.