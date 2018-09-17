Coastal communities ready for Florence remnants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While Connecticut will largely be spared by what's left of the former Hurricane Florence, residents of coastal Connecticut communities are always prepared.

It's almost impossible to have a nice lawn in the Bayview Beach neighborhood of Milford, if you're within a block of the ocean because there is practically as much salt on the community's streets as in the Long Island Sound, some 200 feet away.

Especially at high tide.

"It’s a crap shoot," said Mina DiSora, who has grown up in the neighborhood. "You never know when you’re going to be able to get into your house."

The Bayview Beach streets experience minor flooding, even when there is simply a high tide, with no wind or precipitation. The city's Public Works Department told FOX61 last spring that, within approximately 18 months, the drainage issues should be corrected.

"They said that last year and the prior year," said DiSora. "It’s been an on going thing for a few years."

She and other longtime residents are just exhausted by it all.

"They could start with the these flaps or maybe get some sort of pump system in here," DiSoro added. "I know that they do this down in Fairfield and other places. Why not us?"

In East Haven, thanks to federal grants, available for storm mitigation, they have re-engineered some of their trouble spots, including along Cosey Beach Avenue.

"You’ll see a lot of the homes have been raised above one story, which prevents them from suffering damage from storm surge," said East Haven Fire Chief Matthew Marcarelli, who is also the town's Emergency Management Director.

And they also raised the road on Cosey Beach Avenue in response Irene and Sandy.

"That was one of the concerns moving to this area and our home that we picked has been raised," said Jeff Reichard of East Haven.

He moved into the neighborhood in April and has kept a close eye on Florence's track.

"Where do you go," he wondered, when discussing what if the storm had taken aim at Connecticut. "We knew that risk when we moved into this area, but we’ve been pleased in the area and it’s a beautiful area here along the beach."