NEW BRITAIN -- Firefighters are battling a fire at New Britain Heat Treating Corporation on Whiting Street.

Officials said no injuries have been reported, but the fire is getting worse. Officials added that a lot of oil is inside the building and the building is deemed a total loss.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown. No other details have been released.

2-alarm fire at New Britain Heat Treating Corp. No one hurt. Fire is getting worse. Attacking from water cannons on ladder trucks and spraying foam to act as a barrier. Lots of oil inside the building. Safe to say it’s a total loss. Fire marshal will determine cause. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/4NHA7nus3h — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) September 17, 2018

