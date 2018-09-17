× Hamden police mourn loss of 7-year-old K9 officer

HAMDEN — The Hamden Police Department are mourning a loss of their own.

Police said their K9 “Viking” passed away Saturday.

Police said Viking, who was born in Hungary, was 7-years-old.

“Sergeant Jason Venditto and his K-9 partner Viking worked together for approximately 6 years,” police said. “K9 Viking was instrumental in assisting the Hamden Police Department in arresting numerous violent offenders. In addition, he routinely aided the department with evidence recovery, drug searches and locating missing persons.”