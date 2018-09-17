Heavy rain expected Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The rain arriving Tuesday is the remnants of Florence.

Florence still an impressive rain shield, stretching from the Carolinas (still!), to the Ohio Valley. We’ll see showers and embedded thunderstorms throughout the day Tuesday, amounting to some impressive numbers for rain totals.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is currently in effect for the Northern counties (Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland, and Windham), with the shoreline counties likely to follow.

Behind the wet Tuesday is drier, less humid, and more seasonal – with temps in the low to mid 70s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TUESDAY: Rain likely. Some could be heavy at times. High: 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Clearing. High: 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny. High: Mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: Low 80s.

