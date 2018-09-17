× Here’s your deals for National Cheeseburger Day

Red Robin

Guests who visit a participating Red Robin restaurant on the holiday can enjoy a Gourmet Cheeseburger and Bottomless Steak Fries for just $5, with any beverage purchase.

Wayback Burgers

Local Wayback Burgers restaurants are offering a Buy One Get One deal on Wayback’s famous Cheeeesy Burger on Tuesday, September 18 through the new Wayback Burgers app. All restaurant guests are encouraged to share their selfies and delicious cheeseburger photos using #SayCheeeesy. PLUS – anyone who download the new Wayback App will be rewarded with a Free Classic Burger after their first in-app purchase.

Wendy’s

Through September 30, get a free Dave’s Single hamburger with any purchase at Wendy’s. You must download the Wendy’s app to redeem the digital coupon for this deal, which you’ll find under “Offers.” The offer can be redeemed once per day.

Ruby Tuesday

On September 18 and 19, So Connected members can get a free burger with the purchase of an entrée. Sign up today if you aren’t already a member.

IHOP

To celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, IHOP is giving away a free side of its buttermilk pancakes or limited-time pumpkin spice pancakes with the purchase any IHOP Ultimate Steakburger. The offer, which is good only on September 18 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. at participating restaurants, also includes an additional side item, such as French fries, onion rings and hash browns.

BurgerFi

Locations nationwide are offering $1 BurgerFi Cheeseburgers with the purchase of a BurgerFi Cheeseburger. You must place your order in-store and mention the offer to redeem it. You can’t combine this with any other offer or special.