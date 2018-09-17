Increasing clouds Monday; Heavy rain expected Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Back to work after a great (and really well-deserved) weekend weatherwise. There was lots of sunshine after a dreary few days!

Today is a transitional day with some fog in the morning, and increasing clouds throughout the day. The clouds moving in won’t stop the temperatures from warming up to the upper 70s to near 80, a few degrees above normal.

The Storm Tracker Factor for Monday is LOW.

The rain arriving Tuesday is the remnants of Florence.

Florence still an impressive rain shield, stretching from the Carolinas (still!), to the Ohio Valley. We’ll see showers and embedded thunderstorms throughout the day Tuesday, amounting to some impressive numbers for rain totals. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is currently in effect for the Northern counties (Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland, and Windham), with the shoreline counties likely to follow.

Behind the wet Tuesday is drier, less humid, and more seasonal – with temps in the low to mid 70s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

MONDAY: Sun mixing with afternoon clouds. Chance showers at night. High: Near 80.

TUESDAY: Rain likely. Some could be heavy at times. High: 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Clearing. High: 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny. High: Mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: Low 80s.

