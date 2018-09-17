Make-A-Wish Connecticut: Big treehouse reveal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Josh Rubenstein has had a rough couple years.

After being diagnosed with Leukemia, months of chemotherapy, and a bone transmission: Josh is relaxing in his new treehouse.

“The amount of happiness I have right now is just unreal, like, they just nailed it. Every single piece nailed. I’m just so happy!"

His treehouse was unveiled to gasps and cheers and another wish was granted by Make-A-Wish Connecticut.

The treehouse is a multi-level, fully electrical escape from reality. It's complete with a loft and couch along with a TV for movies and gaming.

Going through his treatments, Josh says he would visualize his treehouse: a fun creative place to relax and forget about his worries and be close to nature. It was his dream of a treehouse that kept him going when the treatments and hospital stays seemed too much to take.

“It’s just awesome,” Josh beamed.

The treehouse was made possible by Make-A-Wish Connecticut and several local companies that pitched in: Bizmark Construction company, the builder Jon Day and Peter van Geldern, the architect who, with Josh, designed the treehouse.

“Every project we do I love having smiling clients at the end, but these are great. You got all these people working together that have never worked together before, and they all pull together to kick in. They work late -- they do what it takes,” explains Jeff Roucci, from Bizmark construction.

“To work with Make-A-Wish is a real honor. It’s really fulfilling in a different way than some of the other work we typically do. It’s really fun to be able to make such a big difference for someone, and it inspires a lot of people” adds Jon Day, the builder.

There are so many ways to help grant a wish with your time, labor, monetary donation and even unused air miles. Find out how you can get involved and help at their website.