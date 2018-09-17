× Man arrested for leaving child alone in restaurant while under the influence

SOUTHINGTON — A parent was arrested for leaving his child unattended in a fast food restaurant while allegedly abusing drugs.

Police received reports Sunday that an adult male appeared to be under the influence while he and a child in his care were inside the McDonald’s on 675 Queen Street. Witnesses say the man eventually got up and exited the restaurant, leaving the 6-year-old behind while he sat in his vehicle.

After arriving on-scene, officers found the suspect to be in possession of heroin and cocaine and placed him under arrest. Next, they contacted an unidentified family member to take custody of the boy.

Wallace Hart, 29, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and risk of injury to a minor.

Details regarding the child’s relationship to the suspect are being withheld to safeguard his identity.

