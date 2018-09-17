× Police looking for man who used toddler to steal prizes out of machine at New Hampshire mall

SALEM, NEW HAMPSHIRE — Police are asking the public for help in identifying a man who allegedly used his toddler to steal prizes out of a vending machine inside a mall.

On September 14th, police responded to the Mall at Rockingham Park, N.H. Police were told by several witnesses who filmed the incident, that a man was using his child to steal items out of a KeyMaster vending machine.

Police said that after reviewing the video, it was revealed that the man had a small girl climb into the bottom part of the game, reach up and grab various prizes. The child would then handed them off to the man.

The man is believed to be Hispanic, between 20-30 years of age. He was wearing a Sig Sauer baseball cap, a blue T-Shirt, and black shorts with an Under Armor belt. He has a beard and was wearing brown shoes or sneakers.

There was another child that accompanied the man at the mall. Police said that child was five to seven years-old.

The man left the mall with the children and the stolen items, after he pulled the toddler out of the machine.

Police are asking anyone with information to please call Detective Dempsey at 603-890-2343 or message them on Facebook. You may remain anonymous.