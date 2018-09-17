Red Cross volunteers from Connecticut aid in Carolinas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, NC -- Enduring relentless rains and still rising water, Joe Apicell, a Montville-based Red Cross volunteer is on the water-logged grounds of Washington, North Carolina doing what he can to help.

Apicelli left for North Carolina last Tuesday and rode out Hurricane Florence. He is now in position as part of a feeding team to assist displaced residents.

"Our energy is up, our morale is up, and we want to get into our emergency vehicles and get into the neighborhoods," Apicelli said during an interview on Facetime.

The team that Apicelli is working with numbers about 75 Red Cross volunteers, he noted they are making about 25,000 hot meals day. "We are here to get this mission done," Apicelli added. "We are going to take care of our North Carolinians."