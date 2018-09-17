Second arrest made in connection to the stabbing death of Enfield teen

ENFIELD — Police have arrested a second person in connection to the stabbing death of 16-year-old Justin Brady.

Enfield police arrested and charged Joseph Cerrato, 20, with hindering prosecution.

Cerrato is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Police have already arrested 18-year-old Shyhiem Adams and charged him with first-degree manslaughter in the death of Brady. Brady was found stabbed in the front yard of a home in Enfield last week.

Police released the 911 tapes on Brady’s death Thursday.

Full arrest warrant here.