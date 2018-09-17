Go
Search
Watch Now:
FOX 61 News At 4
FOX 61 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
FOX 61
Menu
News
Sports
Morning News
Links
HOPE
Business
CT Home
Contests
Traffic
Weather
80°
80°
Low
70°
High
82°
Tue
62°
75°
Wed
57°
72°
Thu
60°
72°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
September 17 – September 23
Posted 3:48 PM, September 17, 2018, by
FOX 61 Staff
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Google
Email
September 17
Reese Witherspoon book tour stops in Madison, CT.
Popular
Man dies after suspected shark attack on Cape Cod
Mass. Gov. Baker gives update on deadly gas explosions in Lawrence
1 dead following gas explosion in north of Boston; dozens of homes destroyed
Florence downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane
Latest News
Connecticut plans new surveillance systems at train stations
MGM pulls in $9.5 million from gambling in first week open
Instagram just made it a lot easier to shop on the app
2nd tornado touches down in Virginia as remnants of Hurricane Florence passes through
News
Unclaimed lottery ticket to expire Sept. 1
Sports
Urban Meyer suspended for three games by Ohio State over handling of domestic abuse claims
Entertainment
New England fairs and festivals
News
Quinnipiac student arrested after knife incident
News
Unable to reach an agreement, UTC workers go on strike
News
Deep River to host sixth annual Boobstock festival on September 15
News
Apple announces 3 new iPhones, a new watch, not much else
News
Flag retirement ceremony held in Groton in honor of 9/11
News
WSJ: Manafort sought plea deal before second trial
News
East Hartford woman arrested after food fight in Stop and Shop
Entertainment
Nicki Minaj cancels North American tour with Future
News
Free dental care to Hartford-area Veterans for September 11
News
West Nile virus found in North Branford, Wethersfield mosquitoes
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.