Silver Alert cancelled for man with Alzheimer's in Hartford

HARTFORD — Police have cancelled a Silver Alert issued for James Rivera, 62, who suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Hartford police said Rivera has been located and is currently under medical assessment.

Rivera was reported last seen Monday morning at his house in the Bristol Street area.

Police said he currently suffers from early stage Alzheimer’s and has been reported missing previously. He is not considered to be a danger to himself

or others, police said.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.