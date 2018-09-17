Silver Alerts issued for missing 5 and 6-year-olds of Waterbury cancelled

WATERBURY — Two Silver Alerts issued for two missing children in Waterbury, has been cancelled.

Police said Zaiden Vazquez, 5, and Isaiah Vazquez, 6, were last seen earlier Monday.

Zaiden is described as a black boy with black hair and eyes, 3 feet, six inches tall and weighs 66 lbs. Isaiah is described as a black boy with black hair and eyes, 3 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 58 lbs.

Waterbury police said the two boys are in DCF care. Police added that the grandmother of the boys came up from North Carolina Friday and was allowed to take the boys for the weekend, but never brought them back.

Police believe the boys are in North Carolina.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.