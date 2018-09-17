× State police: Man crashes into 3 state police cruisers, 3 other vehicles following pursuit in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Police said they arrested a man following a pursuit Monday evening.

Connecticut State Police said around 5:12 p.m., New Haven Police Department contacted State Police Troop I-Bethany and Troop G-Bridgeport to report an erratic driver of a black Honda with temporary registration.

“According to witnesses, the vehicle was observed driving the wrong way and traveling northbound on Interstate 91 southbound,” state police said in a release. “The vehicle traveled from the New Haven area into the Wallingford area.”

“Troopers saturated the vicinity in an attempt to make contact with the operator,” added police. “In a suspected attempt to evade responding police officers from both Connecticut State Police and New Haven Police Department, the operator of the black Honda was observed by witnesses correcting his direction of travel and began to travel southbound on I-91 Southbound from the Wallingford area.”

Police said the suspect collided with at least three state police cruisers as well as three civilian vehicles.

Minor injuries have been reported and one victim was transported to the hospital for evaluation of suspected injuries.

Police have not released the suspect’s identity or mug shot at this time. Police said charges are expected. No other details have been released.