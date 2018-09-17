Super soaker Tuesday as Florence remnants hit the state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's our turn to deal with once Hurricane Florence. The storm has fallen apart but there is still a lot of tropical moisture heading this way. That will bring us periods of rain along with embedded thunderstorms Tuesday. 1"-3" of rain is likely with rainfall rates up to 2"-3"/hour at times. For that reason, the National Weather Service has issued a FLASH FLOOD WATCH for the Northern counties (Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland, and Windham). The southern half of the state may follow shortly. There is a slight risk for a severe thunderstorm (especially in the morning - early afternoon).

Rain moves out for Wednesday but clouds will linger another day.

Then we're looking at a quiet and seasonable stretch heading through the final days of summer.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TUESDAY: Showers, locally heavy downpours, embedded thunderstorms. High: Mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds linger. High: Low 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance showers at night. High: Near 80.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low 70s.

