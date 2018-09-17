× Unable to reach an agreement, UTC workers go on strike

CHESHIRE — More than a dozen workers are picketing in front of United Technologies Corporation in Cheshire after the union was unable to reach an agreement on wages and insurance.

According to the Record Journal, just after midnight, 188 employees walked off the line after UTC failed to get the two-thirds majority votes needed on the work agreement.

In the article, union representative Mike Stone said that employees in Cheshire make less than those at other locations and that some employees wages might actually drop with UTC‘s latest offer.

The union is also looking into how to address with what Stone says is a series of strong-arm tactics designed to influence the vote on Sunday night.

UTC spokesperson Jessica Napoli said the plant will remain in operation despite the union’s decision on the work stoppage.

Napoli also said that negotiations remain ongoing with the union.