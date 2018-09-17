× Firefighters injured after cars catch fire in Brooklyn parking garage

NEW YORK — Vehicles that caught fire in a mall parking garage have sent thick black smoke billowing over a New York City neighborhood.

The massive fire at the parking deck burned several cars and left 21 hurt, including 18 FDNY firefighters

The Fire Department of New York said the firefighters were treated for injuries as the fire raged Monday in the Mill Basin neighborhood of Brooklyn. It said none of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

The fire broke out on two floors of the four-story garage at around 9 a.m. Monday.

NY1 television said the Kings Plaza mall was closed as a result.