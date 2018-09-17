Waterbury police issue Silver Alert for missing 5 and 6-year-olds

WATERBURY — A Silver Alert has been issued for two missing children in Waterbury.

Police said Zaiden Vazquez, 5, and Isaiah Vazquez, 6, were last seen earlier Monday.

Zaiden is described as a black boy with black hair and eyes, 3 feet, six inches tall and weighs 66 lbs.

Isaiah is described as a black boy with black hair and eyes, 3 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 58 lbs.

If located, police asked that you contact the Waterbury Police Department at 203-574-6911.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.