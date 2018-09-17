West Haven fatal fire ruled accidental

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HAVEN -- The West Haven Fire Department has ruled a deadly house fire on Richards Street as accidental.

On Saturday, fire crews received multiple reports of smoke coming out from a home in West Haven. Fire officials said it started at the basement of the house and was caused by an electrical malfunction.

First responders pulled out a man from the basement, but unfortunately he died of his injuries at the hospital.

Monday, the West Haven Fire Department identified the man as 66-year-old Patrick Bourque. Several other people were displaced from the home.

“We know it was two family home, the exact amount of residents we do not know right now. I do know that they are all accounted for and have living arrangements coordinated with family and friends,” said Chief James O’Brien from the West Haven Fire Department.

Fire officials said there were smoke detectors inside the home, but it is unknown if they were working during the fire.

