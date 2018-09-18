× 2nd man arraigned in connection to stabbing death of Justin Brady

ENFIELD — For the second time in a week, a man was arraigned in connection to the death of Enfield High School student Justin Brady.

The judge ordered 20-year-old Michael Cerrato held on $50,000 bail. He’s charged with hindering prosecution after he allegedly drove suspect Shyheim Adams away from the crime before police could arrive.

Michael Cerrato is the son of Enfield Assistant Town Attorney, Mark Cerrato, who was not in court.

“Mr. Cerrato have you been advised of your rights this morning?” asked the judge.

“Yes, your honor,” Cerrato responded.

On day of Justin’s death, September 11, FOX61 captured video of Ceratto being taken from his home at 15 Hoover Lane by police for questioning. Tuesday was a much quieter scene in Enfield Superior Court. Just a week prior, 18-year-old Shyheim Adams was arraigned for manslaughter in Justin Brady’s stabbing death.

“I don’t understand manslaughter,” said neighbor Carol Censki. “The kid took the knife out of the house to come and fight. That seems to be intended.”

Adams collapsed in court during his arraignment and a brawl spilled into the parking lot.

FOX61 learned Cerrato, who was already on probation when Brady was killed, hasn’t been able to hold down a job. He’s taking classes to get his GED.

John and Carol Censki live across the street and made the 911 call.

“He’s kind of been a thorn in the side of this neighborhood, as far as I’m concerned,” said Carol Censki.

She said Cerrato and friends would play rowdy basketball games at 3 a.m.

“We had to actually move our bedroom to the back of the house from the master because it would wake us up every time they would do it” Said Censki.

John Censki saw the deadly fight from his picture window, just feet from the sidewalk where Justin lay bleeding.

“I wish I could have done more,” he said.

Based on past interactions with Cerrato and Adams, John Censki said he was scared for his safety. He recalled a past incident where Adams was allegedly blocking the road with his car.

“I went over to him and I said ‘Shyheim can you please shut your door?’ He said ‘Why don’t leave here before you get it!’”, said John Censki.

Censki told FOX61 he thinks more people should be held criminally accountable for Brady’s death.

“You just don’t leave a person bleeding to death and take off and not do anything, don’t even call 911,” he said.

Cerrato’s criminal past includes a probation violation, and charges of larceny and having a weapon in a motor vehicle. His father has been placed on indefinite paid administrative leave by the town.

We knocked on the door of the home at 15 Hoover Lane, but no one answered.

Cerrato’s case has been continued to September 24th.