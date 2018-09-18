× Emmy Awards honor a mix of new shows and familiar favorites

There was something old, something new, something borrowed and a few losers blue at Monday’s Emmy Awards.

Television’s biggest night offered familiar faces, several wins by newcomers and even a marriage proposal.

Drama series “Game of Thrones” was back with a vengeance, winning the night’s top prize for outstanding drama series.

It was a good night to be a freshman, at least in the comedy categories as several early awards were won by new shows.

Henry Winkler and Bill Hader won for outstanding supporting actor and outstanding lead actor in a comedy series respectively for HBO new series “Barry.”

Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” earned an outstanding lead actress in a comedy series win for star Rachel Brosnahan and the outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series trophy for Alex Borstein.

Brosnahan used her acceptance speech to urge people to vote.

“One of the things I love most about this show is it’s about a woman who’s finding her voice anew,” she said. “It’s something that’s happening all over the country right now. One of the ways you can [find your voice] is to vote. If you haven’t already registered, do it on your cellphone right now.”

The series also won outstanding comedy series and back-to-back trophies for Amy Sherman-Palladino, who took home wins for both outstanding writer and director for a comedy series.

“My panic room is going to be so pretty,” she joked.

Familiar favorite “Saturday Night Live” won for outstanding variety sketch series. With 82 nominations, show creator Lorne Michaels is the most-nominated individual in the history of the Emmys.

“In 1975 when we started, there were a lot of articles for most of that decade about how the networks wouldn’t be here much longer,” Michaels said. “And here we are, it’s 2018 and we’re the Emmys and we’re on NBC.”

Matthew Rhys of “The Americans” won outstanding lead actor in a drama series, and Claire Foy won outstanding lead actress in a drama for “The Crown.”

With its whopping 112 nominations, there were lots of eyes on “The Crown’s” home, streaming giant Netflix.

Emmys co-host Michael Che got in a zinger talking about all the money Netflix has been spending on new projects and deals.

“Netflix is like that Instagram model who’s always in Dubai,” he said. “It’s like ‘what do you really do?'”

But one of the biggest moments of the night was more about a ring than a statue.

Academy Awards director Glenn Weiss took the stage to accept the Emmy Award for his work and used the spotlight to propose to his girlfriend, Jan Svendsen.

Glenn Weiss wins best Emmy moment with live proposal

“Jan, you are the sunshine in my life,” he said. “And mom was right, don’t ever let go of your sunshine. You wonder why I don’t like to call you my girlfriend? Because I want to call you my wife.”

The moment gave us the very meme-worthy moment of “SNL” star Leslie Jones’s response.

For the record Svendsen said, yes.

Emmys 2018: The winners list

The following is a list with the winners noted with an asterisk (*) and WINNER.

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Louie Anderson,” Baskets”

Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live”

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Atlanta”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Henry Winkler, “Barry” *WINNER

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Zazie Beetz, “Atlanta”

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” *WINNER

Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live”

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”

Leslie Jones, “Saturday Night Live”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Laurie Metcalf, “Roseanne”

Megan Mullally, “Will & Grace”

Related: Emmys overdose on ‘SNL,’ as ‘Game of Thrones’ breaks up streaming party

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso”

Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” *WINNER

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Patrick Melrose”

Jeff Daniels, “The Looming Tower”

John Legend, “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert”

Jesse Plemons, “USS Callister (Black Mirror)”

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

Jessica Biel, “The Sinner”

Laura Dern, “The Tale”

Michelle Dockery, “Godless”

Edie Falco, “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders”

Regina King, “Seven Seconds” *WINNER

Sarah Paulson, “American Horror Story: Cult”

Related: Glenn Weiss wins best Emmy moment with proposal

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry” *WINNER

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” *WINNER

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

Related: ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ had a marvelous night

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie

Sara Bareilles, “Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert”

Penelope Cruz, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Judith Light, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Adina Porter, “American Horror Story: Cult”

Merritt Wever, “Godless” *WINNER

Letitia Wright,”Black Mirror (Black Museum)”

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie

Jeff Daniels, “Godless” *WINNER

Brandon Victor Dixon,”Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert”

John Leguizamo, “Waco”

Ricky Martin, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Edgar Ramirez, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Michael Stuhlbarg, “The Looming Tower”

Finn Wittrock, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Related: Betty White’s Emmy appearance was pure joy

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Ed Harris, “Westworld”

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans” *WINNER

Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”

Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld”

Related: ‘Game of Thrones’ reigns again

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Claire Foy, “The Crown” *WINNER

Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Keri Russell, “The Americans”

Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld”

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, “Game of Thrones”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones” *WINNER

Joseph Fiennes, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland”

Matt Smith, “The Crown”

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Lena Headey,”Game of Thrones”

Vanessa Kirby, “The Crown”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld” *WINNER

Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Related: More diversity jokes than wins for people of color at Emmys

Outstanding reality/competition series

“The Amazing Race”

“American Ninja Warrior”

“Project Runway”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” *WINNER

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Outstanding variety sketch series

“At Home with Amy Sedaris”

“Drunk History”

“I Love You, America”

“Portlandia”

“Saturday Night Live” *WINNER

“Tracey Ullman’s Show”

Outstanding variety talk series

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” *WINNER

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“The Late Late Show with James Corden”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Outstanding limited Series

“The Alienist”

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” *WINNER

“Genius: Picasso”

“Godless”

“Patrick Melrose”

Outstanding comedy series

“Atlanta”

“Barry”

“Black-ish”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“GLOW”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” *WINNER

“Silicon Valley”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Outstanding drama series

“Game of Thrones” *WINNER

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Stranger Things”

“The Americans”

“This Is Us”

“Westworld”