Fertility blogger dies during emergency C-section

A Spanish blogger whose fertility journey was followed by thousands on Instagram died giving birth to her son via emergency C-section, Cafe Mom and Kidspot report.

Vanessa Fernandez Arango started her Instagram in May with a photo of a positive pregnancy test, explaining that after two ectopic pregnancies damaged her fallopian tubes, she was five months pregnant thanks to assisted reproductive technology.

“The beginning of the end. The beginning of feeling life and the end of suffering,” she wrote. “So here begins our story, our story with a happy ending.”

But at 38 weeks pregnant, Arango, in pain, passed out at the breakfast table, her husband Jonathan Garcia posted on her Instagram account Sept. 2. Doctors decided she needed to deliver the baby via emergency C-section.

The couple’s son survived the birth, but Arango had a heart attack during the surgery and did not recover.

Garcia posted a photo of baby Alvaro Sept. 6, noting that he had received “an avalanche of messages of support” from his wife’s followers—and that while he initially planned to close his wife’s account, he decided to continue on with her mission of helping others trying to become parents.

He has since posted more updates on Alvaro’s progress, noting in one that the baby had been receiving breast milk donations.

On Saturday, he posted a photo of himself, Alvaro, and their dog, announcing the baby had been allowed to leave the hospital and come home.

“Here you have our first family photo, missing the fourth member of the group that watches us from the sky and helps us get up at 3,” he wrote, ending the post with his gratitude for the clinic that helped him and his wife get pregnant.

