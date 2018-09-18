× Florence brings rain, wind to state

HARTFORD — The remnants of the storm that caused destruction in the Carolinas made its way to New England Tuesday.

Rain, heavy at times came down around the state and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon. Flash flood watches were issued for Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties. Flash flood watches were issued for Litchfield county.

In Cromwell, wires were reported down at the intersection of Evergreen Ave and Capilos Drive. Emergency crews were on hand and traffic was being rerouted from the scene.